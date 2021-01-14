A day to remember: London nursing home greets virus vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Britain is racing to give a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine to all its nursing home residents by the end of the month. That’s especially important at a time of rising COVID outbreaks at nursing homes as the coronavirus variant sweeps through the U.K. One nursing home in Wimbledon in southwest London got its batch of vaccines and all 45 residents received their first jab. The injections don’t mean they can go about their lives normally yet. But it does at least help lift the fear that they could contract the virus associated with the deaths of some 85,000 people in the U.K., most of whom were elderly.