Activist slams ‘sham trial’ of Cambodia opposition members

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Ten opposition activists, including a Cambodian-American lawyer, are facing treason and other charges in a trial in Cambodia’s capital widely criticized by rights advocates. More than 60 defendants were summoned Thursday, mostly former members or supporters of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, which was ordered dissolved by Cambodia’s highest court in late 2017. But a defense lawyer says only 10 defendants attended. Some currently live overseas. Many are accused of being involved with a failed effort by former opposition leader Sam Rainsy to return from exile to challenge Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has launched a sweeping crackdown on opponents.