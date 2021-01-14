Murray status for Australia in doubt after contracting virus

Andy Murray’s status for the Australian Open has been put in doubt after he tested positive for the coronavirus only days before his planned charter flight to Melbourne. The tournament says that the three-time Grand Slam champion is isolating at home. The tournament says Murray will miss the charter flights and won’t be able “to go through the quarantine period with the other players.” Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of 2021. The Australian Open was delayed three weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions and is set to begin Feb. 8.