James Harden headed to Nets in blockbuster multiteam deal

The Brooklyn Nets have acquired three-time scoring champion James Harden from the Houston Rockets, a deal that reunites him with Kevin Durant and gives him the move he has sought for weeks. Harden is going to the Nets as part of a deal that also involves Indiana and Cleveland. The Nets paid a heavy price, trading four players and giving Houston three first-round picks and the right to swap first-round picks four times. The deal was struck less than 24 hours after Harden seemed to deliver a farewell address to the Rockets on Tuesday night.