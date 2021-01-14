Arizona Republicans figure prominently in election debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Several Arizona lawmakers figure prominently in the controversy over the Republican effort to overturn President Donald Trump’s election loss and the ensuing chaos after a mob stormed the Capitol. From raising objections to the state’s election results to attending or potentially helping to organize the violent rally, Arizonans are playing an outsized role in the recriminations that have marked the final weeks of Trump’s presidency. Some of their actions have brought formal complaints and demands for an investigation from Democrats. Democratic lawmakers have demanded an FBI investigation and have filed an ethics complaint against a Republican who attended the rally in Washington that turned violent.