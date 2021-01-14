Skip to Content

Ashley for the Arts announces Jefferson Starship performance

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW)- Legendary rock band Jefferson Starship takes the stage at the 2021 Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia this summer.

They'll perform on Friday, August 13, at 4 p.m.

Other headliners for the festival include Toby Keith at 10 p.m. and Foreigner at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 13. The act for Friday night at 8 p.m. has yet to be announced.

Switchfoot and Little Big Town are performing on Saturday.

Ashley for the Arts runs August 12-14 at Memorial Park in Arcadia. Tickets for the entire weekend of music are $20 until July 1 when prices rise to $30.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased here.

For more information on Ashley for the Arts, go to their website or Facebook page.

