‘At 6 p.m., life stops’: Europe uses curfews to fight virus

PARIS (AP) — Trying to fend off the need for a third nationwide lockdown that would further dent Europe’s second-largest economy and endanger more jobs, France is instead opting for creeping curfews. Big chunks of eastern France are under restrictions that prohibit people from being away from home without a valid reason from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The threat of mounting fines for curfew-breakers is increasingly making weekday life in those places all work and no play. And the rest of France could quickly follow suit, losing two extra hours of liberty that have been just enough for residents to maintain a bare-bones social life. Overnight curfews to cut the spread of the coronavirus also have become the norm in other parts of Europe.