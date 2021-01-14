Biewer Lumber building new sawmill, creates 150 jobs

WINONA, Miss. (AP) — A new sawmill is coming to a north Mississippi city and will create 150 jobs. Biewer Lumber is expanding its business in Winona. WTVA-TV reports the $130 million investment will have the ability to produce 350 million board feet of lumber per year. The new sawmill is expected to be complete and operational by January 2022. Biewer Lumber, headquartered in St. Clair, Michigan, operates five sawmills: two in Michigan, two in Wisconsin and one in Newton, Mississippi. The facility in Newton employs 175 people.