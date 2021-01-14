Business as usual for high court, despite riot, impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid insurrection and impeachment, the Supreme Court’s big news Thursday was a decision in a bankruptcy case. Wednesday brought arguments over the Federal Trade Commission’s ability to recapture ill-gotten gains. At this unusual moment in U.S. history, the court is doing its best to keep its head down, going about its regular business and putting off as many politically charged issues as it can, including whether President Donald Trump’s tax returns must be turned over to prosecutors in New York. The justices haven’t been able to completely avoid controversy in recent days, but their approach has generally been in line with the repeated efforts of Chief Justice John Roberts to keep his court above the political fray.