Cafe, croissant, worms? EU agency says worms safe to eat

ROME (AP) — The vaunted Mediterranean diet and French gastronomy are getting some competition: The European food safety agency says worms are safe to eat. The Parma-based agency published a scientific opinion Wednesday on the safety of dried yellow mealworms and gave them a thumbs up. Researchers said the worms, either eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or ingredient for other foods. Allergic reactions may occur, especially depending on the type of feed given to the bugs. But overall “the panel concludes that the (novel food) is safe under the proposed uses and use levels.”