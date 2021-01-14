Capitol riot: Confederate flag photo leads to man’s arrest

Prosecutors say a Delaware man photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag during a deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday after authorities used the image to help identify him. A news release from Washington-based federal prosecutors said that Kevin Seefried was arrested in Delaware along with his son Hunter Seefried. Prosecutors said both entered the Senate Building through a broken window before Kevin Seefried was seen carrying around the Confederate flag in photos that caught attention from news outlets and social media. Both were charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and degradation of government property.