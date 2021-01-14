Central girls basketball hosts Logan in La Crosse School District re-opening night

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - After a long ten months, the La Crosse School District has finally returned to holding sporting events. To kick things off, Central hosted Logan in a girls basketball matchup.

The game started off competitive, both teams missed a few easy baskets but after ten months off, that could be expected.

Logan's first basket came on a three by Aaliyah Hamilton but they trailed 6-4 after Central made a few buckets.

Just a minute later, Central's Ava Parcher drove to the lane and found Cora Hansen to add to their lead.

With ten minutes left in the first half, Central still held the lead 15-7, which they would keep the entire game.

In the second half, Central scored twice quickly to give them a spark. Brittney Milivecek drove to the lane and added two points that made it 28-22. That bucket also sparked a 13-4 run.

Just a minute later, Milivecek gave Central two more after Sienna Torgerud fought for possession on the ground. Milivecek had 16 points in the matchup and led Central to the win, 60-33.