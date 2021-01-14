CNN’s Tapper won’t take back criticism of congressional vet

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Jake Tapper says the criticism he’s getting for a remark about a congressman and combat veteran is an attempt to change the subject from an attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tapper was speaking during impeachment coverage Wednesday, noting that while U.S. Rep. Brian Mast had lost two legs in fighting for democracy in Afghanistan, he wasn’t sure about “his commitment to it here in the United States.” Tapper received criticism online and elsewhere, but said that lawmakers like Mast who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory have to be held accountable for the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.