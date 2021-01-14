Companies push incentives to get workers vaccinated

As vaccinations continue across the U.S., some companies are offering financial incentives to encourage their workers to get the shots. Dollar General is one of the first major companies to announce extra pay for workers who get vaccinated. The Tennessee-based retailer said Wednesday it will give employees the equivalent of four hours of pay if they get the vaccine. Dollar General said the extra pay is intended to compensate for the travel time, mileage and child care expenses that employees will incur to get the vaccine. The company said it’s encouraging employees to get vaccinated, but won’t require it.