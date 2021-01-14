Drug dealer faces execution for 7 gang killings in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday was a gang member who was sentenced to death for the slayings of seven people in Richmond, Virginia, in 1992. Corey Johnson is one of three members of the Newtowne gang who received the death penalty under a federal law that targets large-scale drug traffickers. Johnson is scheduled to die at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. A federal judge halted his execution and Friday’s scheduled execution of Dustin Higgs because both men tested positive for COVID-19, but a federal appeals court late Wednesday lifted the injunction. Additional appeals were filed, including emergency motions with the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the execution, but the high court denied the applications.