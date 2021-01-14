EXPLAINER: What is WHO team in Wuhan looking for

WUHAN, China (AP) — The WHO team of international researchers that arrived in the central Chinese city of Wuhan hopes to find clues to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit has been shrouded in secrecy, with neither China nor the WHO revealing what the team will do or where it will go. The search for the origins is likely to be a years-long effort that could help prevent future pandemics. Scientists initially suspected the virus came from wild animals sold in the Wuhan market. The market has since been largely ruled out but it could provide hints to how the virus spread so widely. Samples from the market may still be available, along with the testimony of those involved in the early response.