EXPLAINER: What’s next after House impeachment vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Now that the House has impeached President Donald Trump for the second time, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must figure out the best strategy for arguing the case before the Senate. Senate rules say the trial must start soon after the chamber receives the article of impeachment, which cites “incitement of insurrection” after an angry mob of Trump’s supporters invaded the Capitol last week. But Pelosi has not said when the House will deliver it. If the House sends it to the Senate early next week, or before then, a trial could begin at 1 p.m. on Inauguration Day. The ceremony at the Capitol starts at noon.