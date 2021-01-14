Galesville man arrested after multiple burglaries reported

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Galesville man is in the La Crosse County Jail awaiting charges in connection with a series of burglaries in the area.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office released details regarding the arrest of 44-year-old Brian Jaderston. He's been in custody since January 9.

Before that, the sheriff's office said that around 3:27 a.m. on January 8, a person later identified as Jaderston was a suspect in a burglary at the Mindoro Country Store. A vehicle was used to break down a door to get into the building. Cigarettes and other items were taken in the burglary according to the sheriff's office.

Later that day, break-ins to several residences in the Green Oaks Mobile Home Park in Holmen were reported. Investigators determined that the same person in the Mindoro burglary was the person involved in the Holmen entries.

The investigation led the sheriff's office to identify Jaderston as the suspect in all the burglaries.

On January 9, authorities located Jaderston at the Hampton Inn in Onalaska. He was arrested after he tried to escape out of the window in his room.

The sheriff's office said he is under investigation for other burglaries in La Crosse County and other counties.