GOP panel grills Evers administration over vaccine pace

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans are grilling Wisconsin health officials about why they can’t speed up COVID-19 vaccinations. The Assembly’s health committee held a hearing Thursday to investigate why vaccinations have been moving slowly. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, says it’s unacceptable that the general public has to wait until summer for shots. He demanded to know how Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration can speed up administering doses. State Department of Health Services Assistant Deputy Secretary Lisa Olson says the pace is dictated by how much vaccine the federal government allocates to the state and it takes time to decide how to prioritize recipients.