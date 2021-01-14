Honduran migrants trek north toward Guatemalan border

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — About 200 Honduran migrants have resumed walking up a highway toward the border with Guatemala a day before a migrant caravan is scheduled to depart the city of San Pedro Sula. The group set out on Wednesday, but paused at night before reaching some 75 police officers, dressed in riot gear on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula. One officer said the intention was to stop the migrants from violating a pandemic-related curfew. The migrants bedded down short of the waiting police and resumed their walk after the curfew expired at 5 a.m.