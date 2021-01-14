Isolated at home, California woman connects by giving

Corinna Dewar usually bakes cookies for neighbors in her Sacramento, California, suburb, and drops them off at their doors at Christmas. This holiday season, instead, she gave them Santa-decorated care packages of sanitizing products to help them stay safe during the pandemic. The 44-year-old, who has a rare lung disease that keeps her homebound, says giving back to others was especially important in 2020 when she also went through cancer treatment. “Finding and sending products to friends and family helped me stay connected to them,” she said. “And it gave me a small way to help out and focus on something other than my health and the pandemic.”