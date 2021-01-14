Jared Goff to start for Rams in Green Bay; Wolford inactive

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Jared Goff will start the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff game at Green Bay on Saturday and John Wolford will be inactive. Wolford started the Rams’ last two games, but the second-year pro was injured early in Los Angeles’ 30-20 win at Seattle last Saturday. Wolford left the stadium in an ambulance with a neck stinger and he hasn’t practiced this week. Goff has been the Rams’ starter for the past 4 1/2 years, but he sat out their regular-season finale after breaking his right thumb. Goff then relieved Wolford in Seattle and led the Rams to victory.