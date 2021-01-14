Skip to Content

Man gets life prison sentence for killing on college campus

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A white man who stabbed a Black college student to death at a bus stop on the University of Maryland’s campus has been sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors claimed Sean Urbanski’s May 2017 killing of 23-year-old Richard Collins III was a racially motivated hate crime. But the judge who sentenced Urbanski on Thursday threw out a hate crime charge against him before a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in December 2019. Earlier this year, Maryland enacted legislation bearing Collins’s name to strengthen the state’s hate crime law.

Associated Press

