Groups accuse France of climate inaction, take case to court

PARIS (AP) — A French court has started examining what environmental and other organizations are billing as “the case of the century,” accusing the country’s authorities of failing to act against climate change. It stems from a legal complaint filed by Greenpeace France, Oxfam France, the Nicolas Hulot Foundation and Notre Affaire à Tous (“Our Shared Responsibility”) in March 2019. The groups said Thursday a victory at the Paris administrative court could involve recognition of the state’s duty to fight climate change and urge quick action. France is missing its national targets that had been set under the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb climate change, and the country has delayed most of its efforts until after 2020.