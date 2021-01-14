Prosecutors want to modify Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond, photos released of him at a bar

Courtesy: Kenosha County District Attorney's Office

MT. PLEASANT (WKOW/WISN) -- Kenosha County prosecutors want a judge to modify Kyle Rittenhouse's bond.

The 18-year-old is charged with killing two protesters in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake police shooting. He is free on bond and awaiting trial.

According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, in a motion filed Wednesday, prosecutors say when Rittenhouse went to a Mount Pleasant bar after his arraignment on Jan. 5, he flashed "white power" signs while posing for photos and was serenaded with the Proud Boys anthem.

Prosecutors want his bond modified so he's restricted from associating with known militia members or members of white supremacist organizations, saying such an association could intimidate potential witnesses.

The prosecutors also want Rittenhouse to be prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or being present in bars and taverns. He was 17 at the time of the offenses.