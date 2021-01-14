Earthquake sets off landslides, flattens homes in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake has shaken Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, causing landslides and sending people fleeing from their homes in the nighttime darkness. At least 10 people are confirmed dead and more than 200 injured but authorities are still collecting information from devastated areas. A video released by the national disaster agency showed a girl trapped in the wreckage of a house crying out for help. Rescuers say they need an excavator to free her and others. The video also showed a severed bridge and damaged and flattened houses. The magnitude 6.2 quake also caused landslides in at least three locations and blocked a main road.