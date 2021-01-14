Siegfried Fischbacher, of illusion duo Siegfried & Roy, dies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Siegfried Fischbacher, namesake partner in the entertainment duo Siegfried & Roy, has died in Las Vegas at age 81. His publicist said Thursday that Fischbacher died Wednesday at his home from pancreatic cancer. Fischbacher’s longtime partner in the iconic illusion act using rare animals, Roy Horn, died last year of complications from COVID. He was 75. The duo astonished millions with their extraordinary magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s famed white tigers. They are being remembered for drawing a world spotlight to the Las Vegas Strip entertainment industry.