Russia prison agency warns Navalny he faces immediate arrest

Russia’s prison service says top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny faces an immediate arrest after he returns from Germany. Navalny, who has been convalescing in Germany from an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he has blamed on the Kremlin, said he will fly back home on Sunday. He charged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was now trying to deter him from coming home with the threat of arrest. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied a role in the opposition leader’s poisoning. At the end of December, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) warned Navalny that he faced a real prison term if he fails to immediately report to its office in line with the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence.