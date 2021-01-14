S. Korean court upholds prison term for ex-president Park

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Supreme Court has upheld a 20-year prison term for former President Park Geun-hye over bribery and other crimes. The ruling concludes a historic corruption case that marked a striking fall from grace for the country’s first female leader and a conservative icon. Park was impeached before being ousted from office in 2017. She’ll serve a combined 22 years behind bars following a separate conviction for political meddling. She has called her case an example of political revenge. The court’s finalizing of her prison term makes Park eligible for a special presidential pardon, a looming possibility as the deeply-split electorate approaches a presidential election next year.