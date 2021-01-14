Somber Tunisia marks 10 years since revolution in lockdown

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia is commemorating the 10th anniversary since the flight into exile of its iron-fisted leader, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, pushed from power in a popular revolt that foreshadowed the so-called Arab Spring. But there will be no festive celebrations Thursday marking the revolution in this North African nation, ordered into lockdown to contain the coronavirus. Demonstrations are banned for four days starting Thursday. Ben Ali ruled for 23 years over a system that instilled fear in many Tunisians. He fled to Saudi Arabia on Jan. 14, 2011, amid a snowballing rebellion marked by violence, rampant pillaging and incessant calls to “get out.” He died in exile in 2019.