State media: Iran fires cruise missiles during naval drill

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State media says Iran has fired cruise missiles as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman amid heightened tensions with the U.S. The reports say various kinds of surface-to-surface cruise missiles successfully hit their targets in the gulf and northern part of the Indian Ocean on Thursday. Images released by the military showed the missiles being launched and hitting their targets. The drill began Wednesday when the country’s navy inaugurated its largest military vessel. The exercise takes place amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.