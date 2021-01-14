Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 47, Sparta 42
Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39
Campbellsport 47, Kewaskum 35
Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Kohler 56
Clear Lake 69, Clayton 20
Coleman 66, Lena 23
Columbus Catholic 71, Almond-Bancroft 68
Crivitz 69, Gillett 22
Darlington 71, Mineral Point 59
Deerfield 64, Johnson Creek 34
East Troy 61, Edgerton 54
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Augusta 53
Evansville 58, Clinton 26
Green Bay East 53, Shawano 43
Howards Grove 62, Mishicot 37
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Dominican 49
Kiel 67, Two Rivers 63
La Crosse Central 74, La Crosse Logan 40
Lac Courte Oreilles 77, Mercer 50
Lake Mills 57, Poynette 53
Lakeland 77, Tomahawk 51
Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 53
Lourdes Academy 75, Central Wisconsin Christian 37
Manitowoc Lutheran 50, Hilbert 26
Marathon 76, Colby 45
McDonell Central 66, Thorp 35
Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Catholic Memorial 68
Mondovi 66, Elmwood/Plum City 56
Monroe 62, Waunakee 51
New Glarus 67, Waterloo 40
Oregon 46, Adams-Friendship 40
Pacelli 63, Wild Rose 45
Plymouth 60, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52
Racine St. Catherine’s 76, Shoreland Lutheran 31
Roncalli 65, Valders 42
Saint Thomas Aquinas 65, Niagara 44
Sauk Prairie 53, Portage 48
Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39
Sheboygan Christian 78, Ozaukee 39
Spring Valley 66, Glenwood City 50
St. John’s NW Military Academy 89, Saint Francis 46
Sturgeon Bay 78, Algoma 52
Superior 79, Hermantown, Minn. 46
The Prairie School 77, Martin Luther 71
Turner 59, Big Foot 47
Valley Christian 51, Horicon 39
Verona Area 54, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 34
West Allis Central 76, Pius XI Catholic 67
Whitehall 95, Independence 61
Whitewater 72, Jefferson 36
Xavier 87, Menasha 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 41, Sturgeon Bay 29
Appleton East 59, Oshkosh North 19
Assumption 51, Auburndale 44
Baraboo 60, Portage 41
Cedarburg 60, West Bend East 48
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51, Cumberland 38
Crandon 47, Rhinelander 39
Denmark 50, Marinette 46
Fall River 42, Hustisford 30
Fort Atkinson 49, Williams Bay 44
Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Waupaca 43
Freedom 56, Little Chute 11
Greendale 65, Wauwatosa East 49
Hayward 43, Spooner 18
Hortonville 63, Oshkosh West 28
Ithaca 47, North Crawford 30
La Crosse Central 60, La Crosse Logan 33
Lourdes Academy 42, Central Wisconsin Christian 26
Luther 42, Arcadia 40
Marathon 46, Newman Catholic 35
Mercer 50, Lac Courte Oreilles 25
New Richmond 44, Amery 32
Oakfield 71, Lomira 30
Oostburg 58, Laconia 42
Peshtigo 39, Oconto 33
Phillips 72, Prentice 47
Port Edwards 47, Pittsville 36
Prescott 63, Baldwin-Woodville 56
Rio 54, Cambria-Friesland 51
Rosholt 63, Tri-County 21
Sauk Prairie 60, Dodgeville 53
Siren 81, Lake Holcombe 62
Stratford 51, Edgar 36
Thorp 47, Stanley-Boyd 42
University School of Milwaukee 42, Catholic Central 39
Waupun 63, Berlin 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Seneca 21
Westosha Central 61, Cambria-Friesland 33
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Chippewa Falls 37
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Manawa 31
Wrightstown 66, Clintonville 43
