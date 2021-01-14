Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, St. Michael-Albertville 2
Eastview 4, Farmington 1
La Crescent 4, Aquinas/CFC/GET/Holemen Co-op, Wis. 1
Prior Lake 4, Lakeville North 1
Red Lake Falls 6, Lake of the Woods 0
Roseau 9, Bemidji 3
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
North/Tartan Co-op 10, Visitation 0
Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 5, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2
Roseville 3, Mounds View 1
Stillwater 8, Forest Lake 1
Wayzata 2, Buffalo 0
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/