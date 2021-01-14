Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:06 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, St. Michael-Albertville 2

Eastview 4, Farmington 1

La Crescent 4, Aquinas/CFC/GET/Holemen Co-op, Wis. 1

Prior Lake 4, Lakeville North 1

Red Lake Falls 6, Lake of the Woods 0

Roseau 9, Bemidji 3

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

North/Tartan Co-op 10, Visitation 0

Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 5, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2

Roseville 3, Mounds View 1

Stillwater 8, Forest Lake 1

Wayzata 2, Buffalo 0

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

