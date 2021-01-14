Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Clinton, DeWitt 61, Maquoketa 59
Clarinda 58, Sidney 33
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 68, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 43
Epworth, Western Dubuque 71, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59
Heartland Christian 65, Whiting 34
Monticello 66, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 45
New London 68, WACO, Wayland 39
North Scott, Eldridge 48, Davenport, West 36
Northeast, Goose Lake 46, Anamosa 33
Stanton 60, Southwest Valley 53
Winfield-Mount Union 54, Lone Tree 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
AGWSR, Ackley vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.
Algona vs. Spencer, ccd.
Bishop Garrigan vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
Carlisle vs. Boone, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Central Elkader vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, ccd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ccd.
Des Moines, Hoover vs. Marshalltown, ppd.
East Sac County vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.
Emmetsburg vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd.
Lawton-Bronson vs. Wakefield, Neb., ppd.
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Nevada vs. Newton, ppd.
New Hampton vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar, ppd.
North Iowa, Buffalo Center vs. Saint Ansgar, ppd.
South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Saydel, ppd.
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center vs. Melcher-Dallas, ppd.
Spirit Lake vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ccd.
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction vs. Tripoli, ppd.
West Central, Maynard vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Harris-Lake Park, ccd.
Woodward-Granger vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Centerville 70, Seymour 17
Central Clinton, DeWitt 61, Maquoketa 39
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, Monticello 24
New London 50, WACO, Wayland 47
Stanton 54, Southwest Valley 22
Wayne, Corydon 45, Moravia 30
Whiting 60, Heartland Christian 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alcester-Hudson, S.D. vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd.
Algona vs. Spencer, ppd.
Central Elkader vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg vs. Postville, ppd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ppd.
Des Moines, Hoover vs. Marshalltown, ppd.
East Sac County vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.
Emmetsburg vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Newell-Fonda, ppd. to Jan 30th.
Lawton-Bronson vs. Wakefield, Neb., ppd.
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Springville vs. Clarksville, ppd.
Storm Lake vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd.
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction vs. Tripoli, ppd.
Unity Christian vs. Western Christian, ppd. to Jan 18th.
West Central, Maynard vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Harris-Lake Park, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/