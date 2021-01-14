Skip to Content

Thursday's Scores

Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Clinton, DeWitt 61, Maquoketa 59

Clarinda 58, Sidney 33

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 68, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 43

Epworth, Western Dubuque 71, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59

Heartland Christian 65, Whiting 34

Monticello 66, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 45

New London 68, WACO, Wayland 39

North Scott, Eldridge 48, Davenport, West 36

Northeast, Goose Lake 46, Anamosa 33

Stanton 60, Southwest Valley 53

Winfield-Mount Union 54, Lone Tree 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

AGWSR, Ackley vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.

Algona vs. Spencer, ccd.

Bishop Garrigan vs. PAC-LM, ppd.

Carlisle vs. Boone, ppd. to Jan 14th.

Central Elkader vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, ccd.

Denison-Schleswig vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ccd.

Des Moines, Hoover vs. Marshalltown, ppd.

East Sac County vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.

Emmetsburg vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd.

Lawton-Bronson vs. Wakefield, Neb., ppd.

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Nevada vs. Newton, ppd.

New Hampton vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar, ppd.

North Iowa, Buffalo Center vs. Saint Ansgar, ppd.

South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Saydel, ppd.

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center vs. Melcher-Dallas, ppd.

Spirit Lake vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ccd.

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction vs. Tripoli, ppd.

West Central, Maynard vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.

West Lyon, Inwood vs. Harris-Lake Park, ccd.

Woodward-Granger vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Centerville 70, Seymour 17

Central Clinton, DeWitt 61, Maquoketa 39

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, Monticello 24

New London 50, WACO, Wayland 47

Stanton 54, Southwest Valley 22

Wayne, Corydon 45, Moravia 30

Whiting 60, Heartland Christian 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alcester-Hudson, S.D. vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd.

Algona vs. Spencer, ppd.

Central Elkader vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg vs. Postville, ppd.

Denison-Schleswig vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ppd.

Des Moines, Hoover vs. Marshalltown, ppd.

East Sac County vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.

Emmetsburg vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd.

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Newell-Fonda, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Lawton-Bronson vs. Wakefield, Neb., ppd.

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Springville vs. Clarksville, ppd.

Storm Lake vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd.

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction vs. Tripoli, ppd.

Unity Christian vs. Western Christian, ppd. to Jan 18th.

West Central, Maynard vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.

West Lyon, Inwood vs. Harris-Lake Park, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

