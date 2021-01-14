UN watchdog confirms another Iranian breach of nuclear deal

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency says Iran has informed it that the country has begun installing equipment for the production of uranium metal, which would be another violation of the landmark nuclear deal with world powers. That’s according to a statement from the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday. Iran maintains its plans to conduct research and development on uranium metal production are part of its “declared aim to design an improved type of fuel.” However, uranium metal can also be used for a nuclear bomb, and research on its production is specifically prohibited by the 2015 nuclear deal.