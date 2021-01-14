US prosecutors: Jailed MS-13 bosses behind wave of violence

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors have announced terrorism charges against top MS-13 leaders imprisoned in El Salvador, accusing them of ordering killings and other crimes by the notorious street gang from behind bars. Prosecutors said on Thursday that the directives by he 14 defendants who are members of an illicit commission known as “Ranfla Nacional” have resulted in a wave of violence in El Salvador, the United States and elsewhere. It was not immediately clear whether any of the men had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.