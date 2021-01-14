Veterans on each side of the divide among Capitol mob dead

Amid the chaos that erupted on Jan. 6 at the Capitol, five people from different walks of life lost their lives. Two who died violently were military veterans who wound up on opposite sides of an insurrection. The others suffered medical emergencies. They came from different parts of the nation and different backgrounds but were united in their belief that a presidency on its last legs should be saved. Some bolstered the bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory holding that President Donald Trump was waging a secret war against cannibalistic child sex traffickers.