Winter conditions return with days of travel troubles



Early out the door this morning, from yesterday's melting, there may be a few slick spots on the roads. Wet surfaces and falling temperatures created slick stretches on roads and sidewalks. Then gradually through the day winter conditions return.

Round one

Scattered wintry precipitation will start off this system. With such a mild start to the week, it will take a few hours for the region to take on the cold winter air. This will leave the region with rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow to deal with for the daytime hours. This will quickly slicken up road and create hazardous conditions.

A full transition of snowfall is likely by the evening commute. This is also when the low pressure system is expected to be near the Coulee Region and will dump snowfall on some.

Keep yourself alert, aware and informed if you head out on the road ways. Know before you go and check the Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa for road conditions.

Round one turn to light, scattered snowfall overnight. Round one will bring snowfall accumulation to around 1 to 6 inches for the Coulee Region.

Round two

Snowfall is not over yet. As the low pressure system takes it exit, the quiet period will end tomorrow morning. Another round of light to moderate snowfall will sweep across the area starting back up in the mid-afternoon. Again, road conditions will become hazardous, especially with plows out picking up round one's mess.

This system will bring an additional 1 to 4 inches for the region. This would leave a grand total of 2 to 10 inches for the Coulee Region. It's a large spread, but note that largest accumulations will be northwest.

Round two will also include a blustery end. As the low pressure exits, winds will start to pick up. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and that could create low visibility, especially in southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa.

Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory

Advisory begins at noon and will run through 6 pm on Friday. This advisory includes the entire News 19 viewing areas, excluding Wabasha. A spread of 3 to 7 inches of snowfall is possible to create difficult travel through Saturday morning.

Winter Storm Warning

Warning begins at noon and will run through 6 pm Friday. This warning is in effect for Wabasha county where the highest impacts from this winter storms will be. Snowfall accumulations could near 6 to 10 inches and will create dangerous travel.

It is recommended that you plan for extra time to reach your destination if you have to travel. Make sure you pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.

