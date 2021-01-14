Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Winona County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
