Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Vernon County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&