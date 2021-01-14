Wintry mix moves in until the weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Parts of the Coulee Region may see anywhere from two to seven inches of snow as a winter storm comes through the area.

The StormTracker 19 Forecast Team says the a wintry mix of precipitation should start falling later this morning and last into Friday. Later Thursday morning it will change over to all snow.

Expect roads to become slipperier as the day wears on. Snow and blowing snow will make travel hazardous.

The snow will become heavy from time to time through Friday as the storm pushes through the region.

The National Weather Service has Winter Storm Watches in effect to the northwest of the La Crosse area starting Thursday morning through Friday. Those areas may see the heaviest snow of 6-7 inches.

Other areas in the La Crosse area, including parts of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa, are under Winter Weather Advisories for the same time. Snowfall in these areas could be anywhere from two to four inches.

It is recommended that you plan for extra time to reach your destination if you have to travel. Make sure you pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.

