2 Egyptian women to stand new trial over TikTok dance videos

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian judge has overturned an acquittal verdict of two young women jailed last year for posting “indecent” videos on the video app TikTok. A judicial official described Thursday’s motion, speaking anonymously because they weren’t authorized to brief reporters. The two women were ordered into 15 days pretrial detention over fresh charges of “human trafficking.” The two had amassing millions of followers for their video snippets posing in cars, dancing in kitchens and joking in skits. But last summer, they were sentenced to two years in prison for “violating the values and principles of the Egyptian family.” Earlier this week, an appeals court had acquitted them and ordered their release.