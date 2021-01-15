Antetokounmpo plans to shoot more to fix free-throw woes

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo made just one of his 10 free-throw attempts in a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night to continue his season-long struggles from the line. The two-time reigning MVP has made just 57.5% of his free throws this season. Antetokounmpo said he will work to end his slump from the line by attempting more free throws in practice and focusing on his technique. Elias Sports Bureau says Antetokounmpo’s 1-of-10 outing was the worst single-game performance from the foul line in Bucks history for a player with at least 10 attempts.