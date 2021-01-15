Biden picks geneticist as science adviser, puts in Cabinet

(AP) - President-elect Joe Biden has chosen a pioneering geneticist to be his science adviser and is elevating the job to a Cabinet position.

Friday's announcement of Eric Lander, of Harvard and MIT, is winning wide praise. Lander was one of the leaders in mapping the human genome.

This is the first time a president's science adviser will serve on the Cabinet and Lander will be the first life scientist in the post.

Biden also plans to keep Dr. Francis Collins as head of the National Institutes of Health and has named two prominent female scientists to chair his science advisory council.