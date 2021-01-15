BREAKING: NRA files for bankruptcy

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — National Rife Association files for bankruptcy, says gun-rights group will to move headquarters from New York to Texas.

In a letter from Wayne LaPierre, which you can read in full below, it says that the organization and one of its subsidiaries filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in federal bankruptcy court in Texas.

The letter also said that the plans won't affect their operations or impact any of the members of the organization.

Read the bankruptcy filing and Wayne LaPierre's letter below. News app readers can look at them here.