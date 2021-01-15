Bucks survive shaky free-throw shooting to edge Mavs 112-109

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo overcame poor free-throw shooting to score 31 points, Khris Middleton hit two late 3-pointers and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Dallas Mavericks 112-109 on Friday night. The Bucks improved to 9-4, winning their fourth straight and snapping the Mavericks’ winning streak at four. Both teams wasted plenty of opportunities from the foul line. The Bucks were 12 of 25 on free throws, with Antetokounmpo going 1 of 10 and missing all seven of his fourth-quarter attempts. Dallas was 6 of 13. Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks. Luka Doncic had 28 points and 13 assists for Dallas, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points.