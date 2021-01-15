Central boys off to a quick 2-0 start

LA CROSSE. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Central Red Raiders played a total of zero games leading up to Thursday night and as they go into the weekend they now sit at 2-0 after a 59-44 win over Tomah.

Devon Fielding led Central with 19 points.

Carson Lindauer had 15 points for Tomah.

Central will get some rest before they play Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday, January 19th.

Tomah will try to get back in the win column on Saturday, January 15th when they play Kaukauna.