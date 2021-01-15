China builds new quarantine center as virus cases rise

BEIJING (AP) — A city in northern China is building a 3,000-unit quarantine facility to deal with an anticipated overflow of patients as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of the Lunar New Year travel rush. State media on Friday showed crews leveling earth, pouring concrete and assembling pre-fabricated housing units in farmland outside the provincial capital of Hebei province that has seen the bulk of new cases. China has largely contained further domestic spread of coronavirus, but the recent spike has raised concerns due to the proximity to Beijing and the impending rush of people planning to travel large distances to rejoin their families for country’s most important traditional festival. A WHO team meanwhile prepares to collect data on the origin of the pandemic after arriving in Wuhan.