Friday’s Scores

7:47 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 47, Greenwood 40

Arrowhead 65, Mukwonago 59

Bangor 72, New Lisbon 42

D.C. Everest 69, Wausau West 66

Elcho 71, Crandon 56

Hurley 70, South Shore 56

La Farge 60, Weston 52

Little Chute 70, Marinette 51

Manitowoc Lincoln 56, Sheboygan North 44

Neenah 56, Appleton East 34

New Auburn 53, Cornell 40

Northland Pines 79, Antigo 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 34, Seneca 31

West Salem 63, Westby 42

Whitefish Bay 46, West Bend East 34

Wilmot Union 80, Union Grove 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 56, Shiocton 33

Antigo 47, Northland Pines 35

Appleton East 81, Appleton West 68

Barneveld 60, Juda 34

Barron 54, Rice Lake 42

Brillion 59, Two Rivers 55

Elk Mound 56, Boyceville 31

Gilman 44, Greenwood 31

Grafton 56, Port Washington 27

Grantsburg 47, Frederic 37

Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Tremper 46

Menasha 77, Green Bay East 24

Nekoosa 65, Mauston 42

Pius XI Catholic 78, West Allis Central 13

Prairie du Chien 62, Shullsburg 32

Royall 75, Wonewoc-Center 37

South Shore 51, Ashland 43

Union Grove 67, Waterford 40

Union Grove 69, Wilmot Union 28

Waterford 62, East Troy 52

West De Pere 61, New London 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

