Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Valley, West Des Moines 62, Urbandale 40
West Fork, Sheffield 70, Rockford 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Hudson, ppd.
Atlantic vs. Harlan, ppd.
Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
Central Elkader vs. Kee, Lansing, ppd.
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, ppd.
Des Moines Christian vs. Panorama, Panora, ppd. to Jan 30th.
Des Moines, Roosevelt vs. Ottumwa, ppd.
Eagle Grove vs. West Hancock, Britt, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ppd.
Gilbert vs. Carroll, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd. to Jan 18th.
Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, Neb., ccd.
Lake Mills vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd.
LeMars vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Missouri Valley vs. Treynor, ppd.
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moravia, ppd.
Murray vs. Lamoni, ppd.
North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Belle Plaine, ppd.
PCM, Monroe vs. Nevada, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. Greene County, ppd.
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
Sheldon vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Sioux Center vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Jan 28th.
South Winneshiek, Calmar vs. West Central, Maynard, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Southeast Polk vs. Waukee, ppd.
St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Dike-New Hartford, ppd.
Underwood vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.
Waterloo, East vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.
West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.
West Marshall, State Center vs. Saydel, ppd.
West Sioux vs. Hinton, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Western Christian vs. Spirit Lake, ppd. to Jan 16th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 49, BCLUW, Conrad 30
Assumption, Davenport 44, Clinton 7
B-G-M 29, Tri-County, Thornburg 21
Clear Creek-Amana 64, Beckman, Dyersville 52
Collins-Maxwell 48, Colo-NESCO 14
Dunkerton 37, Janesville 25
Iowa Valley, Marengo 43, Colfax-Mingo 40
Jesup 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 26
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 34
Marion 50, West Delaware, Manchester 33
Meskwaki Settlement School 52, Waterloo Christian School 48
North Linn, Troy Mills 67, Alburnett 42
Pekin 62, Mediapolis 45
Pella Christian 48, Pella 43
Valley, West Des Moines 59, Urbandale 40
West Fork, Sheffield 62, Rockford 19
Winfield-Mount Union 67, Highland, Riverside 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Ankeny Centennial vs. Mason City, ppd.
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Hudson, ppd.
Baxter vs. GMG, Garwin, ppd.
Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Central Elkader vs. Kee, Lansing, ppd.
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Charles City vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.
Clarke, Osceola vs. Knoxville, ppd.
Des Moines Christian vs. Panorama, Panora, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Spencer, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Fort Dodge vs. Marshalltown, ppd.
Gilbert vs. Carroll, ppd.
Grinnell vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.
Grundy Center vs. South Hardin, ppd.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Algona, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd. to Jan 18th.
Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, Neb., ccd.
Iowa City High vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, ppd.
LeMars vs. Sioux City, East, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Missouri Valley vs. Treynor, ppd.
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Moravia, ppd.
Murray vs. Lamoni, ppd.
Pleasantville vs. AC/GC, ppd.
Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Sheldon vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Sioux Center vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.
South Tama County, Tama vs. Williamsburg, ppd.
St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Dike-New Hartford, ppd.
Underwood vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ppd.
Van Meter vs. Woodward-Granger, ppd.
West Sioux vs. Hinton, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Western Christian vs. Spirit Lake, ppd. to Jan 16th.
___
